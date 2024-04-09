The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.10

The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.

Reject Shop Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicholas (Nick) Perkins purchased 5,208 shares of Reject Shop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.81 ($3.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,060.90 ($16,596.62). 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Reject Shop

The Reject Shop Limited engages in the retail of discount variety merchandise in Australia. The company offers snacks and confectionery products, such as crackers and snacks, chips, biscuits and cookies, sweets and lollies, mints and gums, chocolate, and soup; tea, coffee, soft drink, water, fruit drinks, and cordials; and lunch box solutions and breakfast snacks.

