The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28,521 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $126,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,384,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,102 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $432,737,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,414,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,530,000 after purchasing an additional 859,301 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.1 %

SHW opened at $332.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $221.76 and a one year high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.715 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

