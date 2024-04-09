Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.11 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $736.80 million and approximately $397.37 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 35.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00068831 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00023760 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00015909 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00005996 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,508,343,151 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

