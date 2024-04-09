Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 57,500 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,789,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,295,671.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $175,250.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 198,993 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,398,920.79.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 37,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $261,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 24,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $165,360.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 279,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $1,816,290.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00.

Tile Shop Price Performance

Shares of TTSH stock remained flat at $7.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 104,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,571. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.46 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 36.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tile Shop

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

Further Reading

