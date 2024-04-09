Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Shares Down 19.7%

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 19.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.81. Approximately 1,731,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,794,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Tilray Brands from C$3.92 to C$2.95 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.
View Our Latest Research Report on TLRY
Tilray Brands Trading Down 18.9 %
Tilray Brands Company Profile
Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tilray Brands
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 2 Furniture Stock Stocks to Sit on for Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.