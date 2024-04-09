Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Shares Down 19.7%

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 19.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.81. Approximately 1,731,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,794,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Tilray Brands from C$3.92 to C$2.95 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Tilray Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TLRY

Tilray Brands Trading Down 18.9 %

Tilray Brands Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.35.

(Get Free Report)

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.