Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 21.2%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 21.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 50,370,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 28,368,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98.

In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 53,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,149.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,210. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Tilray by 29.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,673,000 after buying an additional 3,681,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 231,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 15.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 368,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,465,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 70,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at $6,586,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

