Timberline Resources (CVE:TBR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Timberline Resources Co. (CVE:TBR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 108525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Timberline Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$9.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 2.02.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corporation explores, evaluates, acquires, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 18,464 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

