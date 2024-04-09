TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.46.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TKO Group

TKO Group Stock Up 3.7 %

TKO stock opened at $95.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TKO Group has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $106.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.06 and a beta of 1.06.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). TKO Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.48 million. Analysts expect that TKO Group will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TKO Group

(Get Free Report

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.