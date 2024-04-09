Tobam Acquires 15,361 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Tobam grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares during the period. MarketAxess accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tobam’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $17,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 146.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,265,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,422,000 after buying an additional 752,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,253,000 after buying an additional 608,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 385.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,554,000 after buying an additional 433,217 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $110,636,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,810,000 after buying an additional 364,829 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MKTX stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,319. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.01 and a 1-year high of $344.43. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.66.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $239.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKTX

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.