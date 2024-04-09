Tobam Boosts Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Tobam grew its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $13,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Baxter International from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.30.

Baxter International Price Performance

NYSE:BAX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.24. The stock had a trading volume of 643,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

