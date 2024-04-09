Tobam Buys 1,074 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tobam lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Canyon Capital Management boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Canyon Capital Management now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 220,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after acquiring an additional 49,166 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.57. 763,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,772,378. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.51. The company has a market capitalization of $233.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.