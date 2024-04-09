Tobam Cuts Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Tobam lowered its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,595 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

CAG traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $31.15. 1,022,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,082,585. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.36. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

