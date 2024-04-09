Tobam Cuts Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Tobam decreased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,067 shares during the period. Tobam owned about 0.09% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 547.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 82,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 69,605 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,219,000 after buying an additional 1,003,927 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 37.2% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 195,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 52,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.71. The company had a trading volume of 233,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average of $31.35. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $34.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.58.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

