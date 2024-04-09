Tobam Cuts Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Tobam trimmed its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,469 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 122,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,473,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,260,516. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SIRI

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.