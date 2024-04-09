Tobam Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Tobam lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,514 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.45. The stock had a trading volume of 620,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.40. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

