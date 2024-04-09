Tobam Lowers Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Tobam lessened its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 226,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,343 shares during the period. Neurocrine Biosciences accounts for about 2.6% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tobam owned 0.23% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $29,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 410,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,035,000 after acquiring an additional 184,660 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7,880.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NBIX stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.15. The company had a trading volume of 135,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,024. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $148.37.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total transaction of $1,987,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,454.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,398,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,456.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total value of $1,987,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,454.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,176 shares of company stock worth $24,562,081. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.