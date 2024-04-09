Tobam Sells 12,151 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Tobam trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,151 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 2.5% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tobam owned approximately 0.12% of Church & Dwight worth $28,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.44. 146,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,405. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $105.67.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHD. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Argus raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

