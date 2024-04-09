Tobam Sells 24,690 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Tobam trimmed its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,690 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned approximately 0.15% of DaVita worth $14,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 5,900.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 242.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.41. 91,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.07. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $141.54.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total transaction of $1,362,438.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,814,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total transaction of $1,362,438.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,814,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 29,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total transaction of $3,532,957.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,279.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,540 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,071 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

