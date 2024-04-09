Tobam Sells 3,788 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Tobam cut its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets accounts for 1.9% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tobam owned about 0.11% of Cboe Global Markets worth $21,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.37. The stock had a trading volume of 710,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 94.01 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.24 and its 200 day moving average is $177.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price target (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.36.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total value of $1,528,778.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,323.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

