Tobam Sells 78,190 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Tobam trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 575,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,190 shares during the quarter. Kroger accounts for 2.3% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Kroger were worth $26,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 80,994 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 719,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,902,000 after purchasing an additional 151,950 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Up 0.1 %

KR traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $55.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,813. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.19. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

