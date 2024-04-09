Tobam Takes $4.20 Million Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 179,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,000. Tobam owned about 0.06% of Confluent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $105,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $44,837,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Confluent by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,668 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Confluent alerts:

Insider Activity at Confluent

In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $2,023,395.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,299.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $2,023,395.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,299.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $252,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 532,072 shares in the company, valued at $16,600,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,433,170 shares of company stock worth $46,438,029 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFLT

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.40. 652,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,167,612. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The business had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Confluent

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.