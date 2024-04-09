Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$86.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$90.55.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD opened at C$79.80 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$75.89 and a 52-week high of C$87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$141.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$80.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$81.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of C$13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.63 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8302619 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 64.45%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.