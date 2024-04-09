Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 1,070 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDW traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.09. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $263.37.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.62%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.60.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

