Toth Financial Advisory Corp Grows Holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,980 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.16% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,349,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 70,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 48,991 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 21,528 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,463,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UITB stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.05. 40,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,750. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.65.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.1397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

