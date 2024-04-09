Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $3.35 Million Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,081 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its holdings in TransUnion by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 172,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 46,826 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 30,312 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in TransUnion by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,354 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 607.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 17,961 shares during the period.

TransUnion stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.56. 658,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,335. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $82.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -28.19%.

TRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.47.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $144,307.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,777.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,538. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

