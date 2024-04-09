Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $4.37 Million Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 29,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Resources LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBB traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $134.09. The stock had a trading volume of 991,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,223. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.24. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

