Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $4.81 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 131.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Fastenal by 184.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $75.54. 2,844,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,411. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.23%.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.