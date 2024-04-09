Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 452 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $27,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $225.54. 691,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,064. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.30. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $231.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.76.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

