Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 6,434 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,719 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,341,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,068,896. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.80. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $92.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HSBC started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

