Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.56. Approximately 3,226 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 349,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tourmaline Bio from $41.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Tourmaline Bio Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $580.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.97.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tourmaline Bio news, Director Mark Mcdade acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 448,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,574,007.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tourmaline Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRML. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth $586,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

