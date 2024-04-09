TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Given “Market Perform” Rating at JMP Securities

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TPG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded TPG from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.04.

TPG Price Performance

TPG traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.13. 159,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. TPG has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,128.25, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TPG will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Anilu Vazquez-Ubarri sold 101,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $4,244,656.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 333,711 shares in the company, valued at $13,895,726.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TPG news, COO Anilu Vazquez-Ubarri sold 101,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $4,244,656.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 333,711 shares in the company, valued at $13,895,726.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Martin Davidson sold 39,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $1,637,159.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,465.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,434,129 shares of company stock worth $101,357,132 over the last three months. 78.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TPG

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in TPG by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in TPG in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TPG in the third quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in TPG in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Stories

