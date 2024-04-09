TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TransUnion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.47.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average of $67.79.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,548.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,538. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 52.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 50.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter worth $1,000,000.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

