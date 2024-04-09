Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Trevena has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 685,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

