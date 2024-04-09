Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Trevena Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 685,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
