Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 155.18% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of TRVI stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $216.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 35.8% in the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 34,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

