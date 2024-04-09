Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 303 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,846 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.5% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST opened at $711.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $728.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $651.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $476.75 and a one year high of $787.08.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.36.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,182 shares of company stock worth $9,809,558. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

