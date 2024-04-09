Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for 1.5% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.08% of Truist Financial worth $39,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.74. 939,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,538,025. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

