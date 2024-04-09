Truist Financial Cuts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $163.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $165.00 to $163.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.10.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $135.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.48. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $136.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Capital World Investors boosted its position in EOG Resources by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,074,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455,621 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $662,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,839 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.