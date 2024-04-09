Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at UBS Group

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.44.

TFC stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

