Truist Financial Trims Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Target Price to $224.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $229.00 to $224.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CHRD has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chord Energy from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.40.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $184.01 on Friday. Chord Energy has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $185.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $964.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.67 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, analysts expect that Chord Energy will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $3.25 dividend. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.25%.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $462,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,867.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,563,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,755,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,633,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,640,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Stories

