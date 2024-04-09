Truist Financial Trims NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Target Price to $35.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $33.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,239. The firm has a market cap of $854.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.27. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $49.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 264,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,642,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,143,000 after acquiring an additional 260,893 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 172,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,190,000 after acquiring an additional 131,447 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 104,270 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

