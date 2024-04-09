Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,386 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $548.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,644. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $558.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $529.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.