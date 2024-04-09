Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,780 shares. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

