Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 35,135 Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 35,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,486,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after buying an additional 79,793 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,528 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $2,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Orthofix Medical from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

OFIX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $21.60.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.42 million during the quarter. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

