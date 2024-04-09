Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $20.47 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 291,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,472,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 6.0% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.83. 6,494,876 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average of $68.63. The stock has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

