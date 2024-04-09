Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $4.31 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 55,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IWR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,969. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $84.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.