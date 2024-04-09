Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPE. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

CPE remained flat at $35.76 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.77. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.46.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.12). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $601.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

