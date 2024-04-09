Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $643,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 414.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.25. The company had a trading volume of 497,302 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

