Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,274 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,000. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.4% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $711.99. 135,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,633. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $476.75 and a 12-month high of $787.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $728.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $651.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $673.36.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,182 shares of company stock worth $9,809,558 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

