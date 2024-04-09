Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 82,746 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 82,746 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 75,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 23,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of T traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,133,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,984,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

