Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $3.17 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,702 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 25,787 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,646,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MCD traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.75. 688,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,338. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.74. The company has a market cap of $192.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. HSBC began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.